National Get Outdoors Day

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

School is out and fishing is in. Join us for a Kid's Fishing Day at Turner Pond. Learn how to fish with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, play games, learn about pond habitat with rangers and volunteers, and enjoy a morning of fishing.

Virginia resident children under 16 years of age can fish without a license. Non-resident children under 12 do not need a license if accompanied by a properly licensed adult. All others, VA DGIF fishing regulations apply. Parking for event is $5.00 per car.

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144 View Map

540-592-3556

