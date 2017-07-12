Music of Kurt Weill

Google Calendar - Music of Kurt Weill - 2017-07-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music of Kurt Weill - 2017-07-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music of Kurt Weill - 2017-07-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Music of Kurt Weill - 2017-07-12 00:00:00

Brevard College 1 Brevard College Drive, Brevard, North Carolina 28712

An all-Weill chamber music concert featuring BMC artist faculty in a program of instrumental and vocal music from Weill’s earlier European period.

7:30 PM | $28 Reserved Seating

Ingram Auditorium at Brevard College

The Kurt Weill Festival is funded, in part, by The Kurt Weill Foundation for Music and the National Endowment for the Humanities. As part of the series of performances and lectures associated with BMC’s Kurt Weill Festival, ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Concert Talk, which begins one hour before the performance.

Info
Brevard College 1 Brevard College Drive, Brevard, North Carolina 28712 View Map
828-862-2100
Google Calendar - Music of Kurt Weill - 2017-07-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music of Kurt Weill - 2017-07-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music of Kurt Weill - 2017-07-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Music of Kurt Weill - 2017-07-12 00:00:00
E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: