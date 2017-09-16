The Muddy ACCE Race is a 5k obstacle mud run event to raise funds for free college education program. Held along the banks of the New River in Giles County, this mayhem will delight, challenge, and test you to the limits. Open to individuals and teams, with a youth run component and a children’s mud pit to make it an adventure for the truest and toughest, or the whole family. Held on Sept 16 beginning at 8am. Can you handle the muddy mayhem?