Muddy ACCE Race

to Google Calendar - Muddy ACCE Race - 2017-09-16 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Muddy ACCE Race - 2017-09-16 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Muddy ACCE Race - 2017-09-16 08:00:00 iCalendar - Muddy ACCE Race - 2017-09-16 08:00:00

Glen Lyn Campground 172 Campground Drive, Glen Lyn, Virginia 24093

The Muddy ACCE Race is a 5k obstacle mud run event to raise funds for free college education program. Held along the banks of the New River in Giles County, this mayhem will delight, challenge, and test you to the limits. Open to individuals and teams, with a youth run component and a children’s mud pit to make it an adventure for the truest and toughest, or the whole family. Held on Sept 16 beginning at 8am. Can you handle the muddy mayhem?

Info

Glen Lyn Campground 172 Campground Drive, Glen Lyn, Virginia 24093 View Map

Health & Wellness

Visit Event Website

540-921-2079

to Google Calendar - Muddy ACCE Race - 2017-09-16 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Muddy ACCE Race - 2017-09-16 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Muddy ACCE Race - 2017-09-16 08:00:00 iCalendar - Muddy ACCE Race - 2017-09-16 08:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: