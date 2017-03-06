The Crooked Road’s Mountains of Music Homecoming is an annual nine-day, region-wide celebration of the communities in Southwest Virginia – their traditional music, and all of their many cultural and natural assets. The event includes Crooked Road concerts in over 20 communities, over 100 cultural experiences throughout the region, and over 70 existing traditional music related concerts, jam sessions, and festivals. Each night from two to four Crooked Road music concerts of old time, bluegrass, gospel, traditional singing and dance are presented in different communities' outdoor and indoor venues such as downtown streets, theatres, state parks, colleges, and arts centers. Come for the evening concerts and stay for a wide variety of cultural experiences. Homecoming attendees will enjoy community meals, jam sessions, wine tastings, film festivals, instrument making demonstrations, dances, historic church tours, guided hikes, quilt exhibits, river floats, cave hikes, and story telling. Tickets will be made available on the event website at www.mtnsofmusic.com as well as available locally. Complete festival information including a calendar of events will be available on www.mtnsofmusic.com.