Mountain Music Festival

ACE Adventure Resort 1 Concho Road, Minden, West Virginia 25879

Nowhere else can you listen to great music under the stars at the top of a mountain one night then tackle whitewater

rapids, zip line, or just lounge on the beach with those

same bands and artists the next day.

Stay tuned for lineup announcements about all the amazing musicians who will be coming to play in the West Virginia Mountains.

This year is shaping up to be even bigger and better with

more music, more exciting adventure activities, and a few

surprises you will just have to be there to see!!

Info

ACE Adventure Resort 1 Concho Road, Minden, West Virginia 25879

Visit Event Website

304-469-2651, 1-800-787-3982

