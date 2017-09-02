Mountain Heritage Festival

Blairsville, GA Blairsville, Georgia

Every Labor Day weekend, the Heritage Festival celebrates the history and mountain culture of Union County in downtown Blairsville, Georgia. Mountain arts/crafts, music, living history activities, demonstrations on quilting, spinning, basket making, chair caning, farm animals, and gold panning, along with activities for children. The activities will be centered round the restored 1861 Payne family log cabin, the Mauney family barn, the Duncan family cabin, and other structures from Union County's past. Music schedule to be announced.

Blairsville, GA Blairsville, Georgia View Map

706-745-5493

