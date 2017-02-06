Montford Music and Arts Festival

The Historic Montford Neighborhood, just down from the Asheville Visitor's Center on Montford Avenue and Soco Street, will host it's 14th Annual Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, May 20th, 2017 beginning at 10am. Two stages will be filled with continuous live music and entertainment from featured local and national artists, all with a tie to Asheville and the Montford neighborhood. Over 100 vendors with art, food, crafts and nursery plants will be packed into two streets with something for everyone from a special children's area, Shakespearian actors and even a Chinese Dancing Lion.
The festival is handicap accessible, will take place rain or shine and is free to the public.
Asheville, NC Asheville, North Carolina View Map
