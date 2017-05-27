Bring your friends Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th, 2017 and enjoy MineFest at Emerald Village, just off the Blue Ridge Parkway near Little Switzerland. Celebrate the gem and mineral heritage of the mountains in the spectacular home of 12 historic mines! Listen each morning at 10:00 AM for the haunting sounds of a Swiss Alphorn played in the Bon Ami Mine! Enjoy hours of free live music in the big tent both days, featuring the best musical groups in the area “rocking and rolling”. Delicious food from the Switzerland Café will be available, along with hand-dip ice cream, and lots of picnic tables inside and outside the tent!

Listen either day at 11:30 and 2:15 to a free short geology ‘Walk & Talk’ revealing 380 million years of Geologic history in 15 minutes! Then, at 11:45 or 2:30 take a free guided hike up the mountain to a small hidden mine! A special treat at 4:00 PM both days will be a free indoor talk by Alex Glover, retired professional geologist and expert on the world-famous historical mines at Emerald Village. Children (12 and under) will enjoy the FREE Kid's Treasure Hunt both days. Underground mine tours, gem mining, gold panning, and mineral collecting on the dumps will be available (by admission) on both days. Be sure to visit the free multi-level Discovery Mill exhibits!

After a day of fun on Saturday, come back for a special Black Light Mine Tour at 9:00 PM ($15 Adults/$10 Students). Enjoy colors hidden underground that few have ever seen! Bring your camera for some awesome photos! MineFest at Emerald Village is a great way to celebrate the start of summer in a unique setting right in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains!