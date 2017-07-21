Mendelssohn Violin Concerto

Brevard Music Center 349 Andante Lane, North Carolina 28712

One of the most popular violin concertos of all time, featuring the luxurious, silken tone of Japanese violinist Mayuko Kamio.

Brevard Music Center Orchestra

Neil Thomson, conductor

Mayuko Kamio, violin

LIADOV Eight Russian Folk Songs

MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto

RACHMANINOFF Symphonic Dances

7:30 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15

Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at Brevard Music Center

Ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Concert Talk in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance.

Info
828-862-2100
