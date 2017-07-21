One of the most popular violin concertos of all time, featuring the luxurious, silken tone of Japanese violinist Mayuko Kamio.
Brevard Music Center Orchestra
Neil Thomson, conductor
Mayuko Kamio, violin
LIADOV Eight Russian Folk Songs
MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto
RACHMANINOFF Symphonic Dances
7:30 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15
Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at Brevard Music Center
Ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Concert Talk in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance.
Info
Brevard Music Center 349 Andante Lane, North Carolina 28712