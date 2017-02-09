Mayberry Comes to Westminster

When the dogwood and azeleas are blooming and Spring is in the air, it's time for Mayberry Days in Westminster, South Carolina! Scheduled the first weekend in May (May 5-6, 2017), historic Main Street comes alive with faces, vehicles and characters known around the world from the 1960s television program "The Andy Griffith Show," which is still in syndication.

The site of the festival - Historic Main Street - is itself like taking a trip back in time, with it's restored train depot (home of the Westminster Chamber of Commerce) and businesses, stores and shops.

A cast of tribute artists - look-a-likes for characters on the TV Show - Barney, Gomer, Goober, Floyd, Otis, Howard, Ernest T. Bass, Thelma Lou, Little Ernest T., Andelina and the gang mingle among festival visitors handing out "tickets" and autographed photos.

The characters, along with several replicas of Mayberry's Ford police cruiser, are also featured in two Mayberry parades held on Saturday. Also featured in the parade are pageant winners Miss Mayberry, Junior Miss Mayberry and Mrs. Mayberry