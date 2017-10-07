MARBLE FESTIVAL

Lee Newton Memorial Park 500 Stegall Drive, Jasper, Georgia 30143

Be sure to join us October 7-8, 2017 to celebrate the Georgia Marble Festival....Where you will enjoy:

Arts, Crafts, Antiques, Music & Performance Stage, Art Gallery, Pie Eating Contest, Parade,

 Road Race,  Quarry Tours, Pumpkin Patch, FREE Kids Area, Live Demonstrations:

(Marble & Granite Sculpting, Pottery,  Chainsaw Carving...etc and

 an array of Festival Foods.

October 7, 2017     10:00 am - 6:00 pm

October 8, 2017     12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Info

Lee Newton Memorial Park 500 Stegall Drive, Jasper, Georgia 30143 View Map

Visit Event Website

706-692-5600

