Be sure to join us October 7-8, 2017 to celebrate the Georgia Marble Festival....Where you will enjoy:
Arts, Crafts, Antiques, Music & Performance Stage, Art Gallery, Pie Eating Contest, Parade,
Road Race, Quarry Tours, Pumpkin Patch, FREE Kids Area, Live Demonstrations:
(Marble & Granite Sculpting, Pottery, Chainsaw Carving...etc and
an array of Festival Foods.
October 7, 2017 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
October 8, 2017 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Info
Lee Newton Memorial Park 500 Stegall Drive, Jasper, Georgia 30143 View Map