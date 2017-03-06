FIND YOUR FILL IN THE 7 HILLS…

Save some room and save the date! The first annual Lynchburg Food Fest is coming to Riverfront Park in Downtown Lynchburg on Saturday, May 20th.

Foodies rejoice! This event will feature the finest cuisine of Lynchburg – local restaurants, food trucks, catering companies, beverage vendors, food artisans, and the best beer and wine of the region. If great food and drinks aren’t your thing (who are you?), there will be plenty of activities and live music to keep you entertained.

More details coming your way soon. Get hungry.