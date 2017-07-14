Leningrad Symphony

A stirring piece of contemporary history. Shostakovich’s mammoth work and ode to Leningrad remains one of his best-known and admired compositions.

Brevard Music Center Orchestra

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Kirill Gerstein, piano

SHOSTAKOVICH Piano Concerto No. 2

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 7, “Leningrad”

7:30 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15

Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at Brevard Music Center

Ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Concert Talk in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance.