Leningrad Symphony

Brevard Music Center 349 Andante Lane, North Carolina 28712

A stirring piece of contemporary history. Shostakovich’s mammoth work and ode to Leningrad remains one of his best-known and admired compositions.

Brevard Music Center Orchestra

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Kirill Gerstein, piano

SHOSTAKOVICH Piano Concerto No. 2

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 7, “Leningrad”

7:30 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15

Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at Brevard Music Center

Ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Concert Talk in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance.

Info
Brevard Music Center 349 Andante Lane, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2100
