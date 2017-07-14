Leningrad Symphony

A stirring piece of contemporary history. Shostakovich’s mammoth work and ode to Leningrad remains one of his best-known and admired compositions.
Brevard Music Center Orchestra
Keith Lockhart, conductor
Kirill Gerstein, piano
SHOSTAKOVICH Piano Concerto No. 2
SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 7, “Leningrad”
7:30 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15
Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at Brevard Music Center
Ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Concert Talk in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance.
Info
Brevard Music Center 349 Andante Lane, North Carolina 28712