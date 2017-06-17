Lavender Thyme at Beagle Ridge

Calling all Lavender Lovers! Come enjoy a day at Beagle Ridge Herb Farm with all things Lavender. A tour, mini classes, learn to plant, harvest, cook and distill Lavender Essential oil. Tour and the mini classes are FREE. Cut a bunch of Lavender to take home ( $5.00 a bunch) and of course lots of Lavender Plants will be for sale. A lavender lunch will be available for $9.50 per person, reservations required.