Lavender Thyme at Beagle Ridge

Beagle Ridge Herb Farm 1934 Matney Flats Road, Wytheville, Virginia 24382

Calling all Lavender Lovers! Come enjoy a day at Beagle Ridge Herb Farm with all things Lavender. A tour, mini classes, learn to plant, harvest, cook and distill Lavender Essential oil. Tour and the mini classes are FREE. Cut a bunch of Lavender to take home ( $5.00 a bunch) and of course lots of Lavender Plants will be for sale. A lavender lunch will be available for $9.50 per person, reservations required.

Beagle Ridge Herb Farm 1934 Matney Flats Road, Wytheville, Virginia 24382 View Map

Outdoor

276-621-4511

