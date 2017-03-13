The 13th Annual Lake Lure Olympiad is not just a weekend full of race events, it's also a breathtaking destination perfectly designed for a week long family vacation or getaway with friends and loved ones.

End the summer with adventures on and off the lake! Hike, bike or climb your way through the the Hickory Nut Gorge. Enjoy a leisure walk along the Rocky Broad River and the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge. Cruise on a pontoon boat or relax at the beach with Lake Lure Tours. Take in the 75-Mile view atop Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park, enjoy a plethora of water sports with﻿ Lake Lure Adventure Company ﻿or try ﻿﻿ziplining at Canopy Ridge Farm.

Shops, eateries, breweries and taprooms are plentiful in Chimney Rock Village, Lake Lure and surrounding area towns. And our scenic driving tours will keep you mesmerized for hours. You'll even find a distillery up there in them hills! Unplug, recharge and experience the best of what nature brings in 2017!