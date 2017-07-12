Kurt Weill on Broadway

Brevard College 1 Brevard College Drive, Brevard, North Carolina 28712

A carefully curated selection of Weill’s notable works, showcasing his dramatic transformation to Broadway composer and lasting impact on American musical theater.

Brevard Festival Orchestra

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Lisa Vroman, soprano

Janiec Opera Company of the Brevard Music Center

WEILL The Seven Deadly Sins

WEILL Broadway Favorites

7:30 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15

Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at Brevard Music Center

The Kurt Weill Festival is funded, in part, by The Kurt Weill Foundation for Music and the National Endowment for the Humanities. As part of the series of performances and lectures associated with BMC’s Kurt Weill Festival, ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Concert Talk, which begins one hour before the performance.

Info
Brevard College 1 Brevard College Drive, Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2100
