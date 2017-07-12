Kurt Weill on Broadway

A carefully curated selection of Weill’s notable works, showcasing his dramatic transformation to Broadway composer and lasting impact on American musical theater.
Brevard Festival Orchestra
Keith Lockhart, conductor
Lisa Vroman, soprano
Janiec Opera Company of the Brevard Music Center
WEILL The Seven Deadly Sins
WEILL Broadway Favorites
7:30 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15
Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at Brevard Music Center
The Kurt Weill Festival is funded, in part, by The Kurt Weill Foundation for Music and the National Endowment for the Humanities. As part of the series of performances and lectures associated with BMC’s Kurt Weill Festival, ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Concert Talk, which begins one hour before the performance.