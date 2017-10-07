Knoxville Brewers’ Jam

World's Fair Park 525 Henley Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902

What began as a gathering of a few dedicated microbrewers has grown into one of the Southeast’s largest and longest-running beer events. Come for the huge selection of hard to find beers, stay for the great music and local food- all at the beautful orld's Fair Park lawn in the heard of Downtown Knoxville. 

We look forward to celebrating this landmark occasion with our longtime partners and loyal fans,” - Shelly Wascom, Community Shares executive director . Brewers’ Jam is the non-profit organization’s largest fundraiser of the year.

World's Fair Park 525 Henley Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902 View Map

Visit Event Website

865.522.1604

