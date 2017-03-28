"Inspired" Exhibition at the Penland Gallery

"Inspired | Work by 32 Artists from Penland's Resident Artist and Core Fellowship Programs" will highlight the depth and range of contemporary craft across a variety of media. Featured artists include furniture designer Vivian Beer, ceramic artist Cristina Córdova, metal sculptor Hoss Haley, and glass artist Mark Peiser. There will be a public reception for the exhibition on Saturday, April 1 from 4:30 - 6:30 PM.