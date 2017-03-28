"Inspired" Exhibition at the Penland Gallery

to Google Calendar - "Inspired" Exhibition at the Penland Gallery - 2017-03-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Inspired" Exhibition at the Penland Gallery - 2017-03-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Inspired" Exhibition at the Penland Gallery - 2017-03-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - "Inspired" Exhibition at the Penland Gallery - 2017-03-28 10:00:00

Penland School of Crafts 3135 Conley Ridge Road, Penland, North Carolina 28765

"Inspired | Work by 32 Artists from Penland's Resident Artist and Core Fellowship Programs" will highlight the depth and range of contemporary craft across a variety of media. Featured artists include furniture designer Vivian Beer, ceramic artist Cristina Córdova, metal sculptor Hoss Haley, and glass artist Mark Peiser. There will be a public reception for the exhibition on Saturday, April 1 from 4:30 - 6:30 PM.

Info

Penland School of Crafts 3135 Conley Ridge Road, Penland, North Carolina 28765 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

828-765-6211

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - "Inspired" Exhibition at the Penland Gallery - 2017-03-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Inspired" Exhibition at the Penland Gallery - 2017-03-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Inspired" Exhibition at the Penland Gallery - 2017-03-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - "Inspired" Exhibition at the Penland Gallery - 2017-03-28 10:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: