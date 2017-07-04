What better place to celebrate the 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence than at the cherished private retreat of the man who wrote it? Join Poplar Forest for the kind of Independence Day celebration that might have intrigued Jefferson himself. Enjoy live musical performances; colonial-period entertainment; demonstrations by period artisans and craftsmen; colonial militia recruiting; archaeology displays; children’s activities; a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence; and more!
ADMISSION Details
- $9 for adults (ages 15+)
- Free for children (ages 14 and under)
- Admission paid upon arrival, no presale tickets available
- Tours of Thomas Jefferson’s villa retreat will be offered during the day at a reduced rate
Info
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest, Virginia 24551 View Map