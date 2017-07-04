Independence Day Celebration

to Google Calendar - Independence Day Celebration - 2017-07-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Independence Day Celebration - 2017-07-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Independence Day Celebration - 2017-07-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Independence Day Celebration - 2017-07-04 10:00:00

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest, Virginia 24551

What better place to celebrate the 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence than at the cherished private retreat of the man who wrote it? Join Poplar Forest for the kind of Independence Day celebration that might have intrigued Jefferson himself. Enjoy live musical performances; colonial-period entertainment; demonstrations by period artisans and craftsmen; colonial militia recruiting; archaeology displays; children’s activities; a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence; and more!

ADMISSION Details

  • $9 for adults (ages 15+)
  • Free for children (ages 14 and under)
  • Admission paid upon arrival, no presale tickets available
  • Tours of Thomas Jefferson’s villa retreat will be offered during the day at a reduced rate
Info

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest, Virginia 24551 View Map

Visit Event Website

434.525.1806

to Google Calendar - Independence Day Celebration - 2017-07-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Independence Day Celebration - 2017-07-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Independence Day Celebration - 2017-07-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Independence Day Celebration - 2017-07-04 10:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: