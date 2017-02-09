Horse Play In May

Pendleton, South Carolina , South Carolina

SCUEC sponsored events are our fundraisers to promote the growth and improvements of the T. Ed Garrison Arena, Clemson University Experimental Forest-South, and other equine advancements in the Upstate of South Carolina.

Horse Play In May – a two day open show full of fun for multiple disciplines! Always held on the 3rd weekend of May at the T. Ed Garrison Arena, Pendleton, SC

Trail Rides and Events – a fun day of competition on the trails of CU Experimental Forest South.

