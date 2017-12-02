Holiday Open House White Sulphur Springs

Main Street - White Sulphur Springs WV Main Street, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia 24986

Main Street White Sulphur Springs will light up the village for the town’s annual Holiday Open House. Downtown businesses featuring gift items, holiday décor, food, home accessories and more will be open and offering refreshments. Ice sculpting by The Greenbrier, a parade through town, a trolley for the kids and a chance to visit the big guy himself (that's Santa, of course) are part of the festivities.

Info
Main Street - White Sulphur Springs WV Main Street, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia 24986
304.645.1000
