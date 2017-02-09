2017 Season: The Power of Words

The History Alive Festival is a chance to experience history like no other. Communities come together under the big top to laugh, cry, and discuss the ties that bind us—our shared story.

Discuss the civil war with Lincoln, ask Maya Angelou why the caged bird sings, hear Walter Cronkite say, “and that’s the way it is.”

Experience this ten day, two weekend long festival of non-stop live history and fun for the whole family. Experience 30+ free performances throughout the Upstate led by nationally acclaimed historical interpreters.

Listen in as President Lincoln redefines American democracy

Rise up and sing with poet Maya Angelou

March for social justice with Cesar Chavez

Step inside the revolutionary book Silent Spring, with Rachel Carson;

And once again as the nightly news unfolds, “You Are There” with Walter Cronkite.

There’s nothing like the experience outdoors under the Chautauqua tent or in a beautiful park on a summer evening. But if you like your Chautauqua experience indoors in air-conditioned comfort, we have that, too.

You don’t want to miss these spell binding performances, guaranteed to transport you back in time. So buckle up, and get ready to step into the past and watch history come to life.