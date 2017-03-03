A Festival With an Altitude!

The name says it all…what better place to be, in the middle of June than in the cool, crisp Blue Ridge Mountains at an altitude of 4118 feet? The Highlands Motoring Festival has been recognized as THE motoring festival event in June in the Southeast. Enjoy the mountain town with a casual and sophisticated atmosphere and cool climate. Improve your Attitude by improving your Altitude (4118 ft).

Benefiting local charities of Highlands for over 10 years!