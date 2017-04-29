Highlander Half Marathon, 8K & Kids Fun Run

Radford University Athletics and the Radford University Athletic Foundation will be hosting the Inaugural Highlander Half Marathon, 8K and Kids Fun Run on Saturday, April 29, 2017. All race proceeds will be used to support the Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund which provides scholarship aid to our sixteen varsity sports.

The Half Marathon and 8K will begin at 8:00am at the Radford University Dedmon Center. The race course will take runners on a tour of Radford that includes our beautiful campus and the surrounding neighborhoods. As runners head back to the Dedmon Center, the 8K folks will head to the finish line and the Half Marathon runners will continue on their tour through Bisset Park, Wildwood Park and some gorgeous neighborhoods around the city. The race course, start/finish line and all festivities will be staffed by our student athletes, athletics staff, and university and community volunteers. All runners will enjoy a spectacular finish line celebration with great food, live music and activities for the children. Come join us for the inaugural race and the FIRST Half Marathon in the City of Radford. Wear your Highlander gear and show your support for our Radford University Highlanders. Kilts are strongly encouraged!

***The last day to register online is April 24, 2017***

Packet pick-up will be Friday, April 28th at the Dedmon Center (Time TBD). This will be the last opportunity to register for one of the three race options or to change your race distance. We will not have race day registration.

We will have race day packet pickup onsite at the Dedmon Center.