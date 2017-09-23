The Henderson County Open Studio Tour is one of the largest open studio events in the Carolinas with more than 50 artists in 30+ fine art and fine craft studios participating. The annual event, sponsored by the Art League of Henderson County, showcases the work of local artists in painting, sculpture, pottery, jewelry, fiber and metal arts, woodworking, and glass.

The free annual self-guided and self-driving tour takes visitors into the gorgeous nooks and crannies of our Western North Carolina mountains to meet Henderson County's many talented and practicing artists. See where they work and how they create with many live in-studio demonstrations. A Preview Party on Thursday, September 21 held in conjunction with Downtown Hendersonville's free summer concert series on Main Street, Rhythm and Brews, allows enthusiasts to see all the artists' work in one place; an art raffle raises money for the Backpack Program of Henderson County. For further information, visit the website at HCOST.ORG.