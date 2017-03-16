Hamlett-Dobson Farm Fest will provide old-fashioned family fun on Sunday, from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Exchange Place Living History Farm. Sponsored by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home and Exchange Place Living History Farm, Farm Fest celebrates the pleasures of country life. Step back into the 19th century and enjoy the sounds of traditional instruments. Basque in activities from bygone days like sack races, hayrides, and cakewalks. Taste fresh summer food, such as watermelon and corn on the cob. Pet the farm animals and try your hand at old-time crafts like stenciling, tin punch and carding wool. Small children will enjoy washing clothes on a washboard, dressing up in old-fashioned duds and jumping in the haystack. No ticket, entry fee or registration required.