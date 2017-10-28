Halloween Festival & Monster March

Our annual Halloween Festival will include games and a fun house in the Recreation Center. There will be bounce houses and hayrides in Memorial Park. The Monster March line-up will be at the American Legion building beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the Monster March will begin at 5:45 p.m. Trick-or-Treating will be at 6:00 p.m. at the stores in downtown Blowing Rock with black and orange balloons. A Costume Contest will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Recreation Center and sign up will begin at 6:30 p.m. Following the Costume Contest there will be a Moonlight Scavenger Hunt in Broyhill Park. Meet at the gazebo by the lake with your flashlights.