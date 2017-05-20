Asheville’s Grovewood Gallery celebrates 25 years of American-made art and craft! Join the anniversary celebration which will include an outdoor sculpture exhibition, artist demonstrations, live music from The Bad Penny Pleasuremakers, and local food and drinks. Customers will also have a chance to enter a free raffle to win a handcrafted, kinetic Wind Sculpture by Lyman Whitaker.

Grovewood Gallery’s 25th Anniversary Celebration is sponsored by: Golden Fleece, Hi-Wire Brewing, Metro Wines, and Nobel Cider.