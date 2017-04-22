Celebrate the arrival of spring with the Greening Up the Mountains street festival in downtown Sylva, NC. This free festival celebrates the arrival of spring in the mountains, when the greening leaves work their way up the mountainsides in the Great Smokies. It also celebrates the greening of the environment, with information about sustainable living and presentations by environmental groups. It is held on on Main and Mill Streets in historic downtown Sylva from 10 AM to 4 PM and draws 10,000+ visitors each year.

This is a celebration of the local economy, sustainability, and traditional heritage crafts. Three full music stages will feature Jackson County bands, children’s performances, and heritage dance, along with the annual Youth Talent Show and more. Children’s activities include storytelling, face painting, an inflatable slide, the recycled materials Superhero Costume Contest, volunteer projects and more. This year’s event also hosts the annual Greening Up the Mountains 5K Run, sponsored by the Jackson County Recreation and Parks Department, and for the first time ever, a cornhole tournament which will raise funds for local charities. There is no admission charge to attend.