The Greeneville- Greene County Library will be hosting it's 25th annual book sale. With over 100,000 books we are the regions largest book sale. All proceeds benefit the GGC Public Library. Dates are:

Thursday May 4 from 2pm-8pm Hardbacks $2, Paperbacks $1

Friday May 5 from 10am-8pm Hardbacks $1 Paperbacks $.50

Saturday May 6 from 8am-2pm Bag of books $2

#greenevillebooksale