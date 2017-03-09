Welcome to the Green Bean Festival! Mr. Green Bean welcomes you to a day full of kid’s activities, festive foods, free entertainment, and a variety of artists and crafters set up under the sheds and on the Union County Farmers Market grounds. Look for different varieties of green beans (from heirloom pole beans to mountain white half-runners) and lots of other fresh, juicy produce – freshly harvested by Union County farmers. The whole county turns out for this family “Country Fair” type event. Don’t miss it!