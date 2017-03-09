Green Bean Festival

to Google Calendar - Green Bean Festival - 2017-07-29 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Green Bean Festival - 2017-07-29 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Green Bean Festival - 2017-07-29 07:00:00 iCalendar - Green Bean Festival - 2017-07-29 07:00:00

Union County Farmers Market 148 Old Smokey Rd, Blairsville, GA, Blairsville, Georgia 30512

Welcome to the Green Bean Festival! Mr. Green Bean welcomes you to a day full of kid’s activities, festive foods, free entertainment, and a variety of artists and crafters set up under the sheds and on the Union County Farmers Market grounds. Look for different varieties of green beans (from heirloom pole beans to mountain white half-runners) and lots of other fresh, juicy produce – freshly harvested by Union County farmers. The whole county turns out for this family “Country Fair” type event. Don’t miss it!

Info

Union County Farmers Market 148 Old Smokey Rd, Blairsville, GA, Blairsville, Georgia 30512 View Map

Visit Event Website

706-439-6043

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Green Bean Festival - 2017-07-29 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Green Bean Festival - 2017-07-29 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Green Bean Festival - 2017-07-29 07:00:00 iCalendar - Green Bean Festival - 2017-07-29 07:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: