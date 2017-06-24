Great American Campout

Don't miss your chance to camp out in the beautiful Historic Mount Bleak backyard. See all that Sky Meadows has to offer through activities beginning at noon on Saturday and running until noon on Sunday. Park rangers will be on hand to help you set up your campsite and tent. First time and experienced campers won't want to miss all the fun programs, including live animals from Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, a demonstration by Dogs East search and rescue, a campfire sing-a-long with John Kovac, S'mores and more.

Space is limited! Advanced reservations are $30 per campsite, plus taxes and fees. Campsites can accommodate up to six individuals. Dinner on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday are included in your campsite fee. For reservations call 1-800-933-PARK.