Get Outside Mountain Relay

to Google Calendar - Get Outside Mountain Relay - 2017-06-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Get Outside Mountain Relay - 2017-06-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Get Outside Mountain Relay - 2017-06-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Get Outside Mountain Relay - 2017-06-02 00:00:00

GOMR Nation (BRCS) 122 Glade Valley Church Rd, North Carolina 28627

Get Outside Mountain Relay is a 208-mile hub relay race entirely within Alleghany County, NC. The event runs June 2-3, with free camping at GOMR Nation (Blue Ridge Christian School campus), in Glade Valley, NC.

The course makes two laps of a 104-mile route, taking runners (in teams of 4-12) through the scenic mountain ridges and valleys of Alleghany. The unique format provides shuttle service for the runners, so there is no van rental, and offers a great central gathering place.

GOMR Nation welcomes runners to camp, relax, and socialize in a festival atmosphere. Music, food, and games will be available. Complete information and registration: getoutsidemountainrelay.com contact@getoutsidemountainrelay.com.

Info

GOMR Nation (BRCS) 122 Glade Valley Church Rd, North Carolina 28627 View Map

Outdoor

Visit Event Website

336-363-4984

to Google Calendar - Get Outside Mountain Relay - 2017-06-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Get Outside Mountain Relay - 2017-06-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Get Outside Mountain Relay - 2017-06-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Get Outside Mountain Relay - 2017-06-02 00:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: