Georgia Wine Country Festival

Three Sisters Vineyards 439 Vineyard Way, City of Dahlonega, Georgia 30533

June 2017 marks the 16th Annual GEORGIA WINE COUNTRY FESTIVAL presented at Three Sisters Vineyards and held every Saturday and Sunday in June. Live Entertainment, BBQ, Food Trucks, Georgia Micro Brews, A Wine Garden featuring all of Three Sisters wines and Guest Georgia Wineries each weekend. Soak in the sights, sounds and tastes of the Heart of Georgia Wine Country. June 3-4, 10-11,17-18, 24-25, 2017  (11-5 on Saturdays and 1230-5 on Sundays)

Info

Three Sisters Vineyards 439 Vineyard Way, City of Dahlonega, Georgia 30533 View Map

Visit Event Website

706.865.9463

