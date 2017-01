See more than 200 classic cars parked in the quaint historic district of Blue Ridge. Registration starts at 9 a.m. We will offer door prizes and trophies for the top 25 trucks, trophies for the top 50 cars, and specialty awards that include Mayor's Choice, Chief of Police Choice, Best Chevy, Best Ford, and numerous other specialty awards. Judging will be from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Awards will be announced at 4 p.m.