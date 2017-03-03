Gallabrae Greenville Scottish Games

The Great Scot! Parade will marching up Main Street from Broad Street to E. North! Pipe Bands, faeries, floats and the Royal Highland Fusiliers!

Gates open at 8:30am. Events are over by 4pm and the Awards Ceremony is at 5pm. Then, stick around for the greatest Scottish Happy Hour in the world at 5:30pm – celtic music, pipe bands and beer in the Entertainment Tent!