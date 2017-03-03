Gallabrae Greenville Scottish Games

to Google Calendar - Gallabrae Greenville Scottish Games - 2017-05-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gallabrae Greenville Scottish Games - 2017-05-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gallabrae Greenville Scottish Games - 2017-05-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - Gallabrae Greenville Scottish Games - 2017-05-26 00:00:00

Furman University 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, South Carolina 29613

Friday, May 26th 2017 at 6pm Main Street in downtown Greenville

The Great Scot! Parade will marching up Main Street from Broad Street to E. North! Pipe Bands, faeries, floats and the Royal Highland Fusiliers!

Saturday, May 27th 2017 at Furman University the Greenville Scottish Games

Gates open at 8:30am. Events are over by 4pm and the Awards Ceremony is at 5pm. Then, stick around for the greatest Scottish Happy Hour in the world at 5:30pm – celtic music, pipe bands and beer in the Entertainment Tent!

Info

Furman University 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, South Carolina 29613 View Map

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Gallabrae Greenville Scottish Games - 2017-05-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gallabrae Greenville Scottish Games - 2017-05-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gallabrae Greenville Scottish Games - 2017-05-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - Gallabrae Greenville Scottish Games - 2017-05-26 00:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: