FRIENDS OF 1927 CONCERT SERIES: MIKE FARRIS

Birthplace of Country Music Museum 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia 24201

Thursday, September 7, 2017 the Birthplace of Country Music is proud to present the Friends of 1927 Concert Series featuring the Grammy Award-winning artist Mike Farris.

The Friends of 1927 Concert Series is a unique concert experience where fans have the opportunity to interact with the artists in a relaxed setting over cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, all included in the ticket price.

Tickets are made available first to Friends of 1927 for a limited time before opening them up to the public. There is a very limited number of tickets so everyone is encouraged to purchase early.

Ask how you can become a Friend of 1927 and support the Birthplace of Country Music Museum by emailing info@birthplaceofcountrymusic.org or call 423-573-1927.

Birthplace of Country Music Museum 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia 24201

