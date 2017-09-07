FRIENDS OF 1927 CONCERT SERIES: MIKE FARRIS

Thursday, September 7, 2017 the Birthplace of Country Music is proud to present the Friends of 1927 Concert Series featuring the Grammy Award-winning artist Mike Farris.

The Friends of 1927 Concert Series is a unique concert experience where fans have the opportunity to interact with the artists in a relaxed setting over cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, all included in the ticket price.

Tickets are made available first to Friends of 1927 for a limited time before opening them up to the public. There is a very limited number of tickets so everyone is encouraged to purchase early.

Ask how you can become a Friend of 1927 and support the Birthplace of Country Music Museum by emailing info@birthplaceofcountrymusic.org or call 423-573-1927.