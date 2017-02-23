Franklin County Court Days Culture and Music Festival

Franklin County Court Days is a modern revival of a time when local people traveled to Rocky Mount for the day to conduct business and socialize. The current culture and music festival attracts local residents and visitors to downtown Rocky Mount in order to celebrate our heritage and promote our area. Visitors to Court Days will experience a day full of local culture and music including a vibrant farmers market, authentic shops and restaurants, local artists, artisans, crafters, live music, jam sessions, kid’s games,storytelling and much more. There may even be a little moonshine if you know where to look…