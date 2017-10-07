In 1908 Dr. Carl A. Schenck hosted the Forest Fair at the Biltmore Estate. This event honored the 10th year of the Biltmore Forest School, America’s first school of forestry. Over 400 people were invited to this celebration of the beginnings of American forestry. Today we commemorate Schenck’s Forest Fair along the 1-mile Forest Festival Trail and annual Forest Festival Day. Wood carvers, weavers, and other demonstrators are invited to present their skills and craftsmanship. Roaming musicians fill the air. Midday a wagon ride carries you to and from a falconry program.

23rd John G. Palmer Intercollegiate Woodsmen’s Meet:

Each year Haywood Community College organizes this annual lumberjack competition. Coinciding with Forest Festival Day, events occur in the Pink Beds Picnic Area. Several colleges compete in topics such as dendrology, crosscut sawing, archery, axe throwing, pole climbing and more.