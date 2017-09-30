The Annual Floyd County Arts and Crafts Festival is a two-day event which takes place on the campus of Floyd County High School in Floyd, Virginia. This year the event will be held on September 30th-October 1st, 2017. The festival begins Saturday 9:00 A. M. to 5:00 P. M. and on Sunday from 12:00 noon to 5:00 P. M.

The GFWC Floyd County Woman’s Club, Inc. took over sponsorship of the festival in 1983. It has grown from a small Floyd County show that allowed local craftsmen to display their crafts and compete for ribbons to a large regional attraction. This year over 180 artisans and craftsmen will offer their handcrafted wares for sale including ceramics, quilts, afghans, hand-woven baskets, pottery, leather works, jewelry, paintings, photography, floral arrangements, dolls, wood working and many other uniquely crafted items.

Floyd County 4-H clubs provide food concessions throughout the weekend in the high school cafeteria and other food vendors are located outside. There is no admission charge or parking fee for any of the festival activities. Shuttle buses which run continuously provide free transport to and from outlying parking areas at the Floyd County Courthouse parking lot and the Floyd County Recreation Park and additional parking areas to be announced closer to the festival.

Profits from the Floyd County Arts & Crafts Festival are returned to the community in various projects. GFWC Floyd County Woman’s Club awards high school scholarships, donates to the Floyd County elementary schools, the local fire department and rescue squads. Also, donations are made to the Women’s Resource Center, local public library, and many other worthwhile projects aimed at improving the quality of life for the people of our community.