Exchange Place Fall Folk Arts Festival

We anticipate another perfect Autumn weekend this year. The historic valley farmstead bustles with activity by vendors, demonstrators, bakers, and kettle corn makers! The Brunswick stew and apple butter kettles over the open fire yields a distinctive and inviting aroma to the grounds. Music filled the air throughout the weekend from the community band, dulcimer players, and bluegrass bands, The harvest market includes a colorful array of corn, pumpkins, and squash.Many heritage craftspeople demonstrat the “necessities of the 1850’s” - vegetable dyeing, quilting, basketmaking, ropemaking, chairmaking, caning, whittling, blacksmithing, weaving, spinning, pottery, hearth side cooking, soap making, apple cider squeezing, and hand made toys - to name a few.Cotswold sheep are fed and petted; Zack and Elliott, the team of Suffolk horses, pull the large three seater station wagon; the Durham cows bawl in the paddock, and the chickens try to hide.