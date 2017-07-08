An Evening with Sutton Foster

Two-time Tony Award-winning actress, singer and dancer Sutton Foster makes her debut on the Schaefer Center stage for a high-spirited and dazzling evening of song. Sutton has performed in 11 Broadway shows – most recently the revival of Violet – and originated roles in the Broadway productions of The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Young Frankenstein, Shrek The Musical, and her Tony Award-winning performances in Anything Goes and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Tickets: $45 Adult, $40.50 Pick 5 Discount (10% off), $30 Student/Child