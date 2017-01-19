Empty Bowls 2017

Help alleviate hunger in our community by joining us for our annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on March 4 from 5-7 p.m. We'll gather in the Olive Dame Campbell Dining Hall for a fun evening of good food prepared by the Folk School's dining hall staff, and lively music by the Dog Branch Cats. The popular Brown Bag Raffle returns this year with many opportunities to win one-of-a-kind pottery items.

Admission is $35 and includes a handmade bowl of your choice and a hearty meal of soup, bread, salad and dessert. Tickets go on sale February 20. Tickets will be available at the craft shop, Cherokee County Chamber in Murphy and United Community Bank in Hayesville. All proceeds will go to the Clay County Food Bank and the Sharing Center Food Bank in Cherokee County.

Special thanks to all the local potters for making and donating bowls for this important event!