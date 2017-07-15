Eleventh Annual Wheels of Hope Cycling Event

Google Calendar - Eleventh Annual Wheels of Hope Cycling Event - 2017-07-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eleventh Annual Wheels of Hope Cycling Event - 2017-07-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eleventh Annual Wheels of Hope Cycling Event - 2017-07-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Eleventh Annual Wheels of Hope Cycling Event - 2017-07-15 00:00:00

Lewisburg, WV Lewisburg, West Virginia 24901

The ride will traverse one and two lane, paved country roads and enjoy beautiful farmland views with mountain vistas.  All rides begin and end in historic Lewisburg, voted “THE COOLEST small town in America” for 2011 by Budget Travel magazine.

You can ride as many loops or as few as you like. The two loops (Red & Green) might seem to be a bit mild, but keep in mind you are riding in Southern West Virginia and we like to climb mountains here! The route and elevation maps are attached. You won’t be disappointed! There is something here for everyone, so bring your friends and come join us for some great fun and help us support the amazing people of the Greenbrier Valley in West Virginia!

Info

Lewisburg, WV Lewisburg, West Virginia 24901 View Map

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Eleventh Annual Wheels of Hope Cycling Event - 2017-07-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eleventh Annual Wheels of Hope Cycling Event - 2017-07-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eleventh Annual Wheels of Hope Cycling Event - 2017-07-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Eleventh Annual Wheels of Hope Cycling Event - 2017-07-15 00:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: