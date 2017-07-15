Eleventh Annual Wheels of Hope Cycling Event

The ride will traverse one and two lane, paved country roads and enjoy beautiful farmland views with mountain vistas. All rides begin and end in historic Lewisburg, voted “THE COOLEST small town in America” for 2011 by Budget Travel magazine.

You can ride as many loops or as few as you like. The two loops (Red & Green) might seem to be a bit mild, but keep in mind you are riding in Southern West Virginia and we like to climb mountains here! The route and elevation maps are attached. You won’t be disappointed! There is something here for everyone, so bring your friends and come join us for some great fun and help us support the amazing people of the Greenbrier Valley in West Virginia!