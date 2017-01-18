Elena Mullins and Friends in Concert at Bower Center

Bower Center for the Arts 305 North Bridge Street, Bedford, Virginia

Singer and composer Elena Mullins will perform in a baroque concert.  She will be accompanied by David McCormick on violin and Anthony Harvey on lute and theorbo.

All three are well-known to AGAR audiences for their performances with Three Notch’d Road and Alkemie.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at lynchburgtickets.com or Bower Center for $15 or at the door the evening of the performance.

For more information you may phone 540-586-4235 or visit www.bowercenter.org.

The Concert is co-sponsored by AGAR and the Virginia Commission for the Arts.

Bower Center for the Arts 305 North Bridge Street, Bedford, Virginia View Map

540-586-4235

