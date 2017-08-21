Eclipse Over SWU

Southern Wesleyan University is welcoming the public to its Central campus to view the solar eclipse at the Joe R. Gilbert Track and Field. The university will give out special protective viewers to the first 1,500 visitors, and there will be telescopes set up especially for the viewing, along with a live feed on the large video scoreboard at the track for safe viewing by small children.

Also, Southern Wesleyan’s Division of Science will host a lecture and lunch at Bryant Lodge from 10 a.m. until Noon. Gates at the track will open at Noon. Admission is free to the public and parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.