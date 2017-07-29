“Eastern Attitude”, July 29 through August 26, 2017, at The Blue Ridge Mountains Art Association, Blue Ridge, GA, will be the debut collective show of the newly formed Eastern League of Professional Artists (ELPA). The League is comprised of 18 professional studio and plein air painters who live and work in the Eastern United States and who desire to bring attention to the artistic excellence in their part of the country. Opening reception is July 29 from 5-7pm.