Eastern League of Professional Artists

to Google Calendar - Eastern League of Professional Artists - 2017-07-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eastern League of Professional Artists - 2017-07-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eastern League of Professional Artists - 2017-07-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - Eastern League of Professional Artists - 2017-07-29 10:00:00

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

“Eastern Attitude”, July 29 through August 26, 2017, at The Blue Ridge Mountains Art Association, Blue Ridge, GA, will be the debut collective show of the newly formed Eastern League of Professional Artists (ELPA). The League is comprised of 18 professional studio and plein air painters who live and work in the Eastern United States and who desire to bring attention to the artistic excellence in their part of the country. Opening reception is July 29 from 5-7pm.

Info

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

706-632-2144

to Google Calendar - Eastern League of Professional Artists - 2017-07-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eastern League of Professional Artists - 2017-07-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eastern League of Professional Artists - 2017-07-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - Eastern League of Professional Artists - 2017-07-29 10:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: