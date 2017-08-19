East Tennessee History Fair

Downtown Knoxville 604 Gay Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902

Join the East Tennessee Historical Society on Saturday, August 19, for an one-of-a-kind celebration of our region's history! Participants representing the people, places, and events that shaped our past spill out of the East Tennessee History Center and fill downtown Knoxville, making history truly come alive!

Walk the East Tennessee Timeline, replete with re-enactors interpreting time periods from early settlement to the Vietnam War. Participate in hands-on activities that keep cherished crafts alive. Board a bus and tour Knoxville's historic homes. Sit a spell in front of the Main Stage, listening to traditional music that has long been the soundtrack to our lives. All for FREE!

Info

Visit Event Website

865-215-8824

please enable javascript to view

