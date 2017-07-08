E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in Concert

Jerome and Summey, Lead Sponsor
A special 35th anniversary celebration of Steven Spielberg’s heartwarming masterpiece! Relive the unparalleled magic and imagination of this beloved movie on the big screen, performed live by full symphony orchestra.
Brevard Sinfonia
Constantine Kitsopoulous, conductor
WILLIAMS E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
8:30 PM* | $26-$57 | Lawn $15
Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at the Brevard Music Center
Ticket holders may attend The PreConcert, a free recital in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance.
*Special late start time, due to movie.