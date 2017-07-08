E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in Concert

Jerome and Summey, Lead Sponsor

A special 35th anniversary celebration of Steven Spielberg’s heartwarming masterpiece! Relive the unparalleled magic and imagination of this beloved movie on the big screen, performed live by full symphony orchestra.

Brevard Sinfonia

Constantine Kitsopoulous, conductor

WILLIAMS E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

8:30 PM* | $26-$57 | Lawn $15

Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at the Brevard Music Center

Ticket holders may attend The PreConcert, a free recital in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance.

*Special late start time, due to movie.