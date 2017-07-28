Hailed by Gramophone Magazine as "one of the finest among the astonishing gallery of young virtuoso cellists," Johannes Moser returns to BMC for this romantic masterpiece, considered supreme among cello concertos.

Brevard Music Center Orchestra

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Johannes Moser, cello

JANÁČEK Overture to The Cunning Little Vixen

MOZART Symphony No. 38

DVOŘÁK Cello Concerto

7:30 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15

Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at the Brevard Music Center

Ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Concert Talk in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance.